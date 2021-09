Across a mere handful of roles, Yahya Adbul-Mateen II has made a major dent on the screen landscape in recent years. Most audiences will recognise him as Black Manta from James Wan’s Aquaman (of which he’s currently shooting the sequel, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom). A year later, he followed up that film with an astonishing performance in HBO’s Watchmen series – in a role that played into one of the series’ biggest twists (no spoilers here) and gave a fascinating new dimension to a mythology we all thought we knew. That’s precisely what he does, too, in Candyman – Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s sequel-reboot to the ‘90s horror classic, which reimagines and recontextualises the original in fascinating, thought-provoking ways.

