Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 update improves stability
CI Games recently deployed a new update for the PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 that aims to improve the game’s stability. According to the patch notes, this update fixes a crash that caused save data to become corrupted and makes various improvements to overall performance and stability. Additionally, issues that caused the Temple Complex to load incorrectly and players to get blocked after the Butcher cutscene have been addressed. Read the full patch notes below:egmnow.com
