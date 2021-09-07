Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 update improves stability

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and its Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion are coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 23rd, developer Piranha Games has announced. The PlayStation release features all of the improvements made to the Xbox and PC versions, including a new story introduction and tutorial for the campaign, the ability to switch between any of the AI Lance BattleMechs during a mission, UI improvements, extreme weather visual effects, enhanced AI, and more. There will also be support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on PS5 as well as full cross-platform play with Xbox and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO