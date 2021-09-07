CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 update improves stability

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCI Games recently deployed a new update for the PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 that aims to improve the game’s stability. According to the patch notes, this update fixes a crash that caused save data to become corrupted and makes various improvements to overall performance and stability. Additionally, issues that caused the Temple Complex to load incorrectly and players to get blocked after the Butcher cutscene have been addressed. Read the full patch notes below:

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
technave.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut review: A full cinematic samurai & PS5 gaming experience

The term "Director's Cut" is often associated with films where directors want to show the original vision that couldn't make it into the cinema/ theatre release. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Video game companies use this concept by releasing Game of the Year versions, Season Passes, and other special editions. These often look like cash grabs (in some sense), but is this the case for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut?
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.08 Patch Notes

Update 2.08 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 2.008.000. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released just two short weeks ago, and developer Sucker Punch Productions has already released a ton of post-launch updates for the game. Update 2.07 was the most recent patch, containing a small number of bug fixes. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.08.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Ghost of Tsushima PS5 Director's Cut Impressions

When Ghost of Tsushima launched last year, I like many of you played it. It was such a magnificent palette cleanser after the garbage heap that was The Last of Part 2. But, unlike some of you, I forced myself to stop playing knowing I’d want to enjoy this brilliant game on PS5. Now, more than one year later, I’m doing exactly that.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Disco Elysium Update Hits PS5, PS4 With Improved Text Size And More

The Disco Elysium update 1.12 patch notes have been announced by developer ZA/UM, or if you’re playing on PS5, be on the lookout for Disco Elysium update 1.012.000. This latest update includes bigger text size and a few other bits and bobs. Read up on the latest Disco Elysium PS5...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper#Ghost#Warriors#Ci Games#Temple Complex#Crossbow Carnage Dlc#Mad Sheriff#Zebra#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One
notebookcheck.net

After PS5 update: Horizon Zero Dawn runs beautifully at 4k and 60fps

Sony is continuously upgrading and optimizing its catalogue of PS4 exclusives for its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5. The third person adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn, which was already looking great in its original form on PS4 and PS4 Pro, has now received a small update, which delivers much more than its tiny download size would suggest. Digital Foundry tested the Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 update and has now released an analysis video on their YouTube channel which is definitely worth watching.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.09 fixes Iki Island bugs

Sucker Punch have officially dropped Ghost of Tsushima update 2.09, making fixes to the game since its Iki Island expansion. The update is available to download now on PS5 and PS4 for all owners of the base game, as well as the Director’s Cut. The Sly Raccoon and inFamous developer...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s first season is now live

The first season for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, titled Phalanx, is now available on all platforms, developer Cold Iron Studios has announced. This new season is headlined by the introduction of the Phalanx Class Kit. Marine Phalanxes come armed with a collapsible shield and a handgun. The Phalanx is free for all players and will be unlocked as soon as players log in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wccftech.com

Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.09 on PS5/PS4 Fixes Crashing and Resolves Iki Island Lighthouses Issues; Also Packs Legends Matchmaking Adjustments

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has deployed Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut update 2.09 across PS5 and PS4, and here’s what it does. The latest patch for the recently released Director’s Cut addresses several issues on both platforms, including a crash that some have been reporting. In addition, the new update fixes an issue with lighthouses on the new Iki Island. As mentioned by Sucker Punch, this 2.09 patch also packs various matchmaking adjustments in the game’s Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Rogue Company update introduces Runway and Weapon Mastery system

A new update has been released for cross-platform shooter Rogue Company that adds the arms dealer Runway to the playable roster. “Raised by spies from opposite sides of the Cold War, Runway was an agent who used a career as a globe-trotting fashion model as cover for espionage,” developer Hi-Rez Studios writes. “These days she uses the knowledge from her past to run a dicey double business making sure every customer who leaves one of her E7 stores is dressed to kill.”
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The Medium Update 1.02 Hits PS5 With Ray Tracing Support

Developer Bloober Team has released The Medium update 1.02 for PS5 owners, which adds ray tracing effects into the mix. The studio also revealed that it’s looking at fixing a Trophy issue for the game, which will arrive via later update. Dear PS5 Players! Patch 1.02 is now online, so...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is coming to PlayStation this month

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and its Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion are coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 23rd, developer Piranha Games has announced. The PlayStation release features all of the improvements made to the Xbox and PC versions, including a new story introduction and tutorial for the campaign, the ability to switch between any of the AI Lance BattleMechs during a mission, UI improvements, extreme weather visual effects, enhanced AI, and more. There will also be support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on PS5 as well as full cross-platform play with Xbox and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The Medium PS5 update 1.02 live as dev looks to fix trophies

Developer Bloober Team have dropped The Medium update 1.02 on PS5. The latest patch includes a number of bug fixes as the dev turns their attention to issues players have encountered with the game’s trophies. The Medium update 1.02 is now available to download and install on PS5. The patch...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

The Medium PS5 Update 1.02 Enables Ray Tracing on Sony’s Next-gen Console and Improves Overall Performance

Bloober Team has deployed The Medium PS5 update 1.02, which enables Ray Tracing on Sony’s next-gen console. Last week’s video comparison of the title showed that Ray Tracing wasn’t available on PS5, despite it being used for ambient occlusion and reflections on both Xbox Series X and PC. In addition, based on this comparison, performance on Sony’s console appeared to be slightly worse than on Microsoft’s next-gen console.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

The Medium’s New Update Adds Raytracing For The PS5

The Medium amps up the enjoyment for those who are playing on the next generation consoles. Originally, the game was only an Xbox exclusive which meant that PlayStation console owners unfortunately didn’t have the luxury to play it until recently. And it seems that the Bloober Team has been hard at work to ensure that the PlayStation fans don’t feel left out.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame DLC arrives on PlayStation and Xbox

The Elder Scrolls Online‘s latest DLC pack and update are now available on PlayStation and Xbox. The Waking Flame DLC introduces two new dungeons to the game: Red Petal Bastion and Dread Cellar. The former sees players aiding Azura as they attempt to uncover the reason for the noble Knights of the Silver Rose deciding to loot nearby shrines. While the latter plunges players into one of the Empire’s most-feared prisons to deal with the cultists of the Waking Flame and their Deadric minions.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded is now live

The Season 5 Reloaded update has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. To start with, Zoo has returned to Black Ops as a new 6v6 multiplayer map. The map was originally released as post-launch DLC for the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and players can jump straight in through a Zoo 24/7 playlist.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

First Major Update for Sniper Elite VR Adds Custom Difficulties & bHaptics Support

One of the big AAA virtual reality (VR) titles to arrive this year for major headsets was Rebellion’s Sniper Elite VR. It’s now a couple of months since launch and the development teams – which includes Coatsink and Just Add Water – have released the first major update for the shooter adding new features and plenty of refinements.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy