Adair County Sheriff Reports six arrests

(Greenfield) Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater released its latest arrest report from August 29 to September 3.

*On Friday, Officer’s arrested 26-year old Logan Christopher Partlow, of Stuart, on an Adair County Warrant for Failing to appear. Authorities fingerprinted Partlow and released him.

*On Friday; Authorities arrested 34-year old Shaune William Tindle of Creston near Stuart on a Union County warrant for driving with a suspended license. Officers’ cited Tindle for driving under suspension and released him in the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

*On September 1, Authorities arrested 36-year old Sherrece Patricia Kilgore of Bridgewater on an Adair County warrant for failure to contact her presentence investigator on a drug possession charge. Officer’s released Kilgore after submitting the required information.

*On August 31, the Iowa State Patrol arrested 29-year old Mitchell Martin Ullmann of Colorado, Springs, Colorado, for speeding. Authorities charged Ullmann with possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana-1st offense, and drug paraphernalia; Adair County authorities released him on a $1,000 cash bond.

*On August 29, Deputies arrested 44-year old Jason Richard Berendes of Red Oak for violating a no-contact order. Authorities released him on a $500.00 cash bond.

*On August 29, Deputies arrested 28-year old Shannon Elizabeth Reimers of Des Moines for OWI, 1st offense. Authorities released her on a citation to appear in court.