Adair County Sheriff Reports six arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Greenfield) Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater released its latest arrest report from August 29 to September 3.

*On Friday, Officer’s arrested 26-year old Logan Christopher Partlow, of Stuart, on an Adair County Warrant for Failing to appear. Authorities fingerprinted Partlow and released him.

*On Friday; Authorities arrested 34-year old Shaune William Tindle of Creston near Stuart on a Union County warrant for driving with a suspended license. Officers’ cited Tindle for driving under suspension and released him in the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

*On September 1, Authorities arrested 36-year old Sherrece Patricia Kilgore of Bridgewater on an Adair County warrant for failure to contact her presentence investigator on a drug possession charge. Officer’s released Kilgore after submitting the required information.

*On August 31, the Iowa State Patrol arrested 29-year old Mitchell Martin Ullmann of Colorado, Springs, Colorado, for speeding. Authorities charged Ullmann with possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana-1st offense, and drug paraphernalia; Adair County authorities released him on a $1,000 cash bond.

*On August 29, Deputies arrested 44-year old Jason Richard Berendes of Red Oak for violating a no-contact order. Authorities released him on a $500.00 cash bond.

*On August 29, Deputies arrested 28-year old Shannon Elizabeth Reimers of Des Moines for OWI, 1st offense. Authorities released her on a citation to appear in court.

Western Iowa Today

Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed at a Des Moines home. Police say in a news release that someone called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to report a disturbance at the home and expressed concerns about a woman at the residence. Arriving officers found the body of 42-year-old Amber Burton, of Des Moines, and say she had been killed. Police did not say how she died. Detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but police did not immediately report any arrests in the case. Burton’s death marked Des Moines’ seventh homicide this year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police: Woman Killed In Long-Running Fight Over Law Tractor

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a woman found dead in her home Sunday. Police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead – and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines has been charged with Burton’s murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Anamosa Prison Inmate Expected To Change His Plea To Guilty

(Anamosa, IA) — The second inmate accused of killing a corrections officer and nurse at the Anamosa State prison is expected to change his plea to guilty. Michael Dutcher was scheduled to go before a judge for a trial next week. Court information now shows he now intends to plead guilty. Dutcher’s plea hearing and sentencing are scheduled for Wednesday at the Jones County Courthouse. The other inmate, Thomas Woodard, reached a plea agreement on two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte and was given the mandatory life prison sentence.
ANAMOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wounded Man In Cedar Rapids Charged With Assault In Domestic Violence Case

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A wounded man in Cedar Rapids has been charged with assault in a domestic violence case. The incident happened Sunday at about 5:15 a-m. Nine-1-1 calls told dispatchers a woman was being assaulted by a man and gunshots had been fired. Cedar Rapids police arrived to find a 21-year-old woman suffering from injuries. While officers were on the scene, they were informed a man had arrived at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Thirty-four-year-old David Walker has been charged with assault causing bodily injury. After being treated at the hospital, Walker was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center. Witnesses say an 18-year-old relative of the victim shot Walker during the assault.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Dies When Crashing His Car Into House

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines police report a 21-year-old man has died while crashing his car into a house on the city’s south side. The accident happened at about 1:00 a-m Sunday. Police say Jose Fernando Jimenez Junior lost control, hit a utility pole, and sheared it off. The impact launched the car into the air until it hit the house. Investigators say excessive speed was a factor in the wreck that happened along a street with a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit. The debris field was reportedly 50 yards long. People inside the home weren’t injured. The two utility poles that were damaged were replaced.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

