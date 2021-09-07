CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

PUBLIC NOTICE FEMA 4609-DR-TN

 9 days ago

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hereby gives notice to the public of its intent to reimburse eligible applicants for eligible costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the Severe Storm and Flooding occurring August 21, 2021. This notice applies to the Public Assistance (PA), Individual Assistance (IA), and Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMGP) programs implemented under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121- 5207.

www.tn.gov

