Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Submitted by Leslie Luther, Executive Director, Northwest Illinois Red Cross Chapter. It was unexpected, unplanned- an explosion that shot fireballs into the sky. Soon the building was engulfed in flames with smoke you could see for miles. Then, the air wasn't safe to breathe. What a way to start a Monday. People living within a mile radius of the chemical plant had to leave. Some wondered, 'where will I go?" But I knew they were in good hands.
