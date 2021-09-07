CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross Seeking Volunteers

Submitted by Leslie Luther, Executive Director, Northwest Illinois Red Cross Chapter. It was unexpected, unplanned- an explosion that shot fireballs into the sky. Soon the building was engulfed in flames with smoke you could see for miles. Then, the air wasn’t safe to breathe. What a way to start a Monday. People living within a mile radius of the chemical plant had to leave. Some wondered, ‘where will I go?” But I knew they were in good hands.

State
Louisiana State
WETM

Local Red Cross volunteer headed south for Hurricane Ida recovery

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One local Red Cross volunteer is headed to Baton Rouge to help recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. Leaving from the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport on Thursday, September 2, Lorraine Morris is one of a number of volunteers from across the Southern Tier region who have deployed to areas along the Gulf Coast this week to provide comfort and support to those impacted.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Northern Virginia Daily

Shenandoah County Fair tribute honors veterans, Red Cross volunteers

WOODSTOCK — Veterans and supporters spoke at the fairgrounds Thursday in honor of those who have made sacrifices for the good of their country. Steve Jennings, chairman of the Shenandoah County Fair Veterans Tribute, offered words of support to veterans as well as medical personnel in attendance. “I care very...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WDTN

American Red Cross needs more volunteers to respond to natural disasters

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – What’s left of Hurricane Ida brought devastating flash floods, tornadoes, and other severe weather to areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday. Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say this is a 1 in a 100 year...
ENVIRONMENT
cwbradio.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Sending Volunteers to Help With Hurricane Ida

(WMTV) The Red Cross of Wisconsin has sent dozens of volunteers to help with the pandemic and wildfire this year, and now they face another disaster, Hurricane Ida. Red Cross branches closer to the hurricane are setting up shelter and evacuation centers for people to ride out the storm. “This is the real heart of when hurricane season happens,” Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern said.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs19news

Central Virginia Red Cross director volunteers in Ida recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is volunteering with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida in Mississippi. Bill Brent is volunteering with the District Office in Jackson, Mississippi, to help with efforts due to the impact of Ida. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont Red Cross volunteers deploy to Gulf Coast for Ida recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WFFF) — As crews survey the extent of damage from Hurricane Ida, volunteers from Vermont have been called to help with the recovery. Jessica Masten is one of four Vermonters heading to the Gulf Coast with the Red Cross of Northern New England. For Masten, things are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Red Cross Volunteers Deploy to Help Wildfire Response in California

Eight volunteers from the American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi have deployed to areas impacted by the California wildfires to help with the organization’s response. The wildfires have already forced more than 58,000 people to evacuate their homes and abandon their businesses. The Red Cross is providing assistance to people who need help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPFO

Maine Red Cross volunteers join disaster relief efforts in Louisiana

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers continue to answer the calls for help coming from flood-ravaged Louisiana. Three Maine Red Cross volunteers are joining disaster relief efforts. Ruth Lathrop, who lives in Windham, will be helping people there assess the damage and get them in touch with other agencies for food, shelter and clothing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KETV.com

The Red Cross is short on blood donations and disaster response volunteers.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Red Cross is struggling to meet demand amid a severe blood shortage. And some hospitals are slowing the pace of elective surgeries. Blood donations to the Red Cross help families like the Nortons. This Giving Wednesday, KETV is partnering with the Red Cross to raise awareness of blood donations.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Boston

American Red Cross Volunteers, Supplies Headed To New Jersey For Hurricane Ida Clean Up

QUINCY (CBS) — The American Red Cross continues to help out with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. On Sunday, they packed up several vehicles in Quincy for the trip down to New Jersey where residents are still reeling from the devastating storm. Not only are they are bringing food so they can pass out hot meals, but they are sending cleaning supplies and other essential items. “The most important thing is getting people back on track, back in their homes, and where they are comfortable, so our volunteers are going to go down there and try to speed that process along,” said Jeff Hall of the American Red Cross. The Massachusetts Red Cross said it has four volunteers helping out in New Jersey, and a dozen lending a hand in Louisiana.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

‘You need to help’: Local Red Cross volunteers heading to New Jersey after Ida’s floods

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Cross volunteers are heading from Quincy to New Jersey to help people deal with the destructive flooding Hurricane Ida brought last week. Volunteer Peter Schubert said he and other volunteers will deliver meals to shelters or directly to people in neighborhoods. Bonnie Norton, another volunteer, encouraged other people to join the organization and help out.
QUINCY, MA

