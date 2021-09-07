Red Cross Seeking Volunteers

QUINCY (CBS) — The American Red Cross continues to help out with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. On Sunday, they packed up several vehicles in Quincy for the trip down to New Jersey where residents are still reeling from the devastating storm. Not only are they are bringing food so they can pass out hot meals, but they are sending cleaning supplies and other essential items. “The most important thing is getting people back on track, back in their homes, and where they are comfortable, so our volunteers are going to go down there and try to speed that process along,” said Jeff Hall of the American Red Cross. The Massachusetts Red Cross said it has four volunteers helping out in New Jersey, and a dozen lending a hand in Louisiana.

QUINCY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO