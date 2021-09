If you haven’t watched episode 3 of American Horror Story: Red Tide, then you might want to catch up since there are spoilers coming. How many of us have thought that doing something just once would be a good idea only to realize that there’s no possible way to do it ‘just once’? Human beings are, like it or not, creatures of habit, and breaking a habit is a difficult thing to do, especially when it comes to having a very serious biological response to the habit. In episode 2 the result of Alma taking one of the pills that had been created by an of yet unseen chemist, who is revealed in Thirst and is played by Angelica Ross, is seen when Doris finds Alma snacking on a dead bunny in the graveyard. As one might expect, Alma’s mother is so horrified that she rushes the girl home and proceeds to clean her off in a rough and unforgiving manner that has Alma and Harry protesting the rough treatment. Even worse, when the cops show up, Doris starts to have contractions brought on by stress as she’s quickly taken to the hospital. Strangely enough, that’s the calm point of this episode.

