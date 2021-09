The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Dallas Cowboys on opening night came in large part to both special teams, proving the third unit’s worth to the game as a whole. The age-old, albeit also controversial, adage in football is that special teams are a third of the game, essentially saying that it’s equally as important as offense and defense. Distractors will point to the fact that if that were the case then you’d see special team players being drafted in the first and second round every year.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO