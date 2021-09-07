Woman killed in a single-car crash in Okfuskee County

Deadly crash A woman was killed Monday evening following a car crash on Highway 75 in Okfuskee County. (Nick Papantonis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed Monday evening following a car crash on Highway 75 in Okfuskee County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Tina Berry was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Weleetka around 9 p.m.

Berry left the roadway onto the shoulder. She hit a cement culvert, traveled along the culvert, and hit another one. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

