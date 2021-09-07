CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okfuskee County, OK

Woman killed in a single-car crash in Okfuskee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUqDo_0boo9Jvd00
Deadly crash A woman was killed Monday evening following a car crash on Highway 75 in Okfuskee County. (Nick Papantonis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed Monday evening following a car crash on Highway 75 in Okfuskee County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Tina Berry was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Weleetka around 9 p.m.

Berry left the roadway onto the shoulder. She hit a cement culvert, traveled along the culvert, and hit another one. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Second suspect arrested in 15-year-old’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a second suspect in the gang-related shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. TPD arrested Deoyonte Grundy last night. He and 18-year-old Marland Hill, who was already in jail, have both been charged with felony murder in the shooting of Steven Sinclair. That shooting happened near 56th Street North and Garrison Avenue last month.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Indiana man accused of killing grandfather with wheelbarrow

A Daleville, Indiana, man was charged with murder Monday in the slaying of his grandfather. Trent David Kreegar, 26, is accused of striking 67-year-old Robert Huffman Jr. in the head with a wheelbarrow, as well as choking him, during a Sept. 5 altercation at a South Walnut Street home, The Star Press reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
41K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy