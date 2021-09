Bryan Harsin has identified five things that he believes will determine whether Bo Nix can lead No. 22 Auburn to a road win against 10th-ranked Penn State this weekend. The junior quarterback has had a fairly strong showing through Auburn’s first two games, but those have come against overmatched opponents in Akron and Alabama State. Now, Nix will face his first true test of the season — a top-25 matchup in a raucous and hostile environment at Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and the Tigers will need him to step up if they hope to notch their first in against a top-10 opponent on the road since 2014.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO