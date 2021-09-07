CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Road Resurfacing Begins Today

 7 days ago

Lyndon Road between Lyndon and U.S. 30 will be under construction for the next 3-4 weeks. The six mile stretch will undergo resurfacing. The road will be reduced to one lane near operating equipment.

