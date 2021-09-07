Lyndon Road Resurfacing Begins Today

CARNEY, MD—A busy road in Carney is being resurfaced. Councilman David Marks has announced that resurfacing has begun along Cub Hill Road, from Harford Road to Cromwell Bridge Road. “Along with the upcoming resurfacing of four miles of Joppa Road, this project will substantially improve the driving experience in the Carney area,” said Councilman Marks. Several roads have been resurfaced …
