Lyndon Road Resurfacing Begins Today

Beginning on or about Monday, Sept. 13, the reconstruction of Town Line Road will begin. Construction activities have been divided into two phases. Phase 1: South Washington Street to Red Stone Street (Southington). The first phase has an expected substantial completion date of December. Phase 2: Red Stone Hill to 100-feet north of Red Stone Street (Southington). The second phase will begin in April 2022 and has an expected substantial completion date of June 2022. The 100-foot gap between the two phases will be reconstructed by the state DOT as part of the multi-use path project.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO