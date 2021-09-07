Police searching for suspect in Merced gas station attack
Merced police are searching for the suspect involved in an attack at an AM/PM gas station. It happened around 7:45 pm on Monday near Highway 140. When police arrived at the gas station, they found a 53-year-old victim with a head injury. Investigators say the 53-year-old had been hit in the head with a metal pipe. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released. Police shared a photo of the suspect captured from the store's surveillance footage. Officials say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light blue jeans, a green patterned shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.
