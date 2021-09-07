CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall, falling to below flood stage late tonight. The river will then continue falling to a stage of 12.3 feet by Sunday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.

The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE

