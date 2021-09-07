Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall, falling to below flood stage late tonight. The river will then continue falling to a stage of 12.3 feet by Sunday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.