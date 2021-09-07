Hollywood shocked by reported overdose death of revered 'The Wire' star Michael K Williams

Revered actor Michael K. Williams was found dead by a family member in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

Revered actor Michael K. Williams was found dead by a family member in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday at the age of 54.

Williams rose to fame with his astounding roles as Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” a series of complex characters he garnered critical acclaim for portraying with depth and humanity.

Word of his death brought an onslaught of social media posts from co-stars and fans, expressing their grief and admiration for the actor.

Fellow “The Wire” co-stars Sonja Sohn and Andre Royo appeared on CNN on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Williams.

“He utilized this art form for something that is so much greater than his own benefit,” Sohn said, adding, “Michael came from the projects, he came from the hood, and he went through certain experiences that never let him forget the pain of coming from those places.”

According to The Associated Press, authorities are investigating Williams’ death as a possible accidental drug overdose.

The five-time Emmy-nominated actor had been candid about his struggles with drug addiction in the past and recently revealed he had begun therapy to address the root causes of his addiction.

“Drugs and alcohol are not the problems, they’re merely symptoms of the problem. And once those things go away, the real work begins, you know … working on all the character defects, the moral compass — the skewed moral compass,” he told talk-show host Tamron Hall, adding, “Those are the things that need to be addressed. Those are the reasons we got high in the first place, and our inability to deal with life on life’s terms.”

Williams was known for his charity work and giving back to his Brooklyn community, where he grew up, serving as the ​​ACLU ambassador of Smart Justice to create change and fight racial disparities in the U.S. incarceration system, and even launching the nonprofit organization Making Kids Win, which aimed to create community centers in urban areas to provide safe spaces for local children to learn and play.

“He always spoke of how excited he was to get a chance to … show a path for his brothers and sisters out there in Brooklyn, that they can have a way out and have a way to be heard,” Royo said, adding, “He took that very seriously, and hopefully we will continue to remember him for that.”

