CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 33.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Choctaw County, AL
County
Washington County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Leroy, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombigbee River#Choctaw#Extreme Weather
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy