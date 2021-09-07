Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 33.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.