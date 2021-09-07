Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1128 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sigma, or 9 miles southeast of Kalkaska, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grayling and Frederic around 1145 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hartwick Pines State Park and Lovells. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH