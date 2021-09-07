CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Artworld Fell in Love with Seoul

By Andy St. Louis
 9 days ago

The Korean capital is poised for breakout as a contemporary-art hub. For more than a decade, the artworld's love affair with Hong Kong has carried on without much thought of its rivals in the region. But the lustre of 'Asia's World City' has begun to fade of late, with growing concerns over government censorship and tighter civic controls leading many in the artworld to consider other suitors. Emerging as the most eligible of the bunch is Seoul, which offers similar financial incentives as Hong Kong without any of the fraught political circumstances. Korea is already a pop-culture juggernaut that commands massive worldwide appeal, shaping global trends in music, fashion, food and beauty. With a robust arts infrastructure and thriving local creative community to boot, Seoul appears to be on the brink of a breakout as Asia's newest (art)world city.

