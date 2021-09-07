Why the Artworld Fell in Love with Seoul

Two shows speak to the value of networks and support systems as we emerge from lockdowns. For those of us not in hospital or fleeing Afghanistan, it feels like we’ve all been living ‘underground’ these past few months, talking and thinking about all the changes we’re going to make and the revolutions to come when we get back aboveground. As things in some places tentatively approach some kind of normalcy, the question becomes one of how we might make those changes take effect. When it comes to the field of art, most of that talking and thinking has tended to circulate around changes to its structures and to its values, and about what ‘world’ it is that we use the term ‘artworld’ to designate, whether or not there’s any logic or factual basis to the projections of universality and monism that come with that term, and to what degree the ‘artworld’ has any connection to common-sense notions of the real world.

