Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday includes. 5:27 pm, Officers received a call from a person reporting a child having run away from home and now has been picked up. At 7:14 pm, Officers were at the home in the 1400 block of Burnam Road to speak with a parent and obtain further information. 10:23 pm, officers were advised the subject from the previous runaway report for hospital medical examination and Child Advocacy Center paperwork will be filled out for action in response to possible abuse allegations……Investigation continuing…..kchi.com
Comments / 0