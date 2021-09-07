CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Evers Grants 71 Pardons, Signs Executive Order Expediting and Expanding Pardon Process

By Gov. Tony Evers
Urban Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 71 pardons, bringing the governor’s total number of granted pardons to 263 pardons since the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board was announced in 2019. With today’s announcement, the governor is on target to pardon more people in his first term than any governor in contemporary history. The Board heard from applicants virtually in May, June, July and August, and applicants the Board recommended for pardon were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration. Information about each of the 71 recipients is available here.

