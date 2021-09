Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a maroon Subaru may hold the key to figuring out who is to blame for killing a Monroe County woman in a crash on Interstate 78. Police issued a photo Monday of a maroon Subaru that troopers say may have been involved in a crash that killed Barbara Ann Lutz. The crash was at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, on westbound Interstate 78 at mile marker 58 in Allentown, police said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO