Filmmaker James Wan returns to the horror genre with his new original film, Malignant, but even with Wan going back to his horror roots, fans expecting something in the same vein as his previous works, such as The Conjuring, may be a bit surprised. The film is a bit of a departure for Wan — star Annabelle Wallis has previously called it "genre-bending" and unlike anything she's read before — and according to Wan himself, it's a bit of a tribute to the back shelf horror movies in the video store back in the 1990s. Now, in a new clip from the film, fans can see for themselves how some of those aesthetics and influences factor into Malignant, as Madison (Wallis) races through her darkened house for safety from an unseen threat. You can check the clip out for yourself in the video player above.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO