Keeping It Real-Shang Chi Dominates, DWTS News, Hugh Jackman Mourns and What To Watch | JJ Hayes | KFDI

Musical fairy tale about following dreams has risque jokes. rom-com retelling of the classic fairy tale that stars Camila Cabello as main character Ella. From writer-director Kay Cannon, this version has more of a “girl empowerment” spin than other takes on the story (it is decidedly not about a damsel in distress), as well as themes of perseverance and empathy. The romance is limited to flirting, dancing and a climactic kiss, but there are a few suggestive jokes that tweens are likely to pick up on, such as when a woman says that the prince doesn’t have a lot to work with upstairs and “anywhere else,” or when a creepy neighbor thanks Ella’s stepmother for the mental image that her “blossoming daughters” have given him for the day. While several unkind things are said (language includes “hell,” “jerk,” “idiot” and “mama’s boy”), there’s no violence. Supporting characters include people of all shapes, colors and sizes, but the main cast isn’t notably diverse, and there’s one comment about a man who uses a cane not because he needs it but because “chicks dig it.” The musical numbers are mostly pop covers, and the all-star cast includes Billy Porter (as the Fabulous Godmother), Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, James Corden and more. (113 minutes)

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO