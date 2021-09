The Parkinson’s Foundation will host its annual “Moving Day Buffalo, A Walk for Parkinson’s” at the Eastern Hills Mall on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event begins at 9 a.m. Between 300 and 500 people are expected to engage in movement demonstrations, Parkinson’s-related exhibits and a half-mile walk to beat Parkinson’s disease. Funds raised through “Moving Day” will support research and programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO