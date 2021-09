Luke Bryan has earned his 25th No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Waves,” the fifth single from his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. Waves was preceded at No. 1 by Bryan’s singles “Knockin’ Boots” for two weeks in September 2019; “What She Wants Tonight” (April 2020), “One Margarita” (July 2020), and “Down To One” in March 2021. This is the second time that an album by Bryan has contained at least five No. 1 country singles. In 2015, his Crash My Party became the first-ever country album to contain six No. 1 hits.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO