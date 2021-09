Whether you've lived in Michigan for a majority of your life or a couple years, you know that there's always a new place to see. Our great state is full of adventure. So, why do people think that we're just some kind of throw away state? I've lived in a few different places and I swear people love to hate us and it's not even for a legitimate reason. Or you ask them what they don't like or like about our state and they can't even tell you because they either don't know or haven't been here.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO