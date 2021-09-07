Review: Clay & Fire makes ‘rapturous’ pizza—and great mezze, too
The house at 815 W. 17th St. was never meant to be a restaurant. Built at the turn of the twentieth century, the architecture of this historic Westside structure is probably still best suited to its original purpose—a duplex. The granite steps that lead from the sidewalk to the front door are narrow and steep. A catalpa tree takes up a sizable portion of the patio, which can accommodate a handful of tables. The upstairs bathroom still holds a clawfoot tub. And on busy nights, the charmingly petite interior can feel claustrophobic.www.kansascitymag.com
Comments / 0