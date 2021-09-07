CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

£15 for a tower of beer at the brand new Superhero’s Bar

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus it’s the chance to check out a great new east London venue. Your chance to see what this new molecular cocktail bar is all about. So there’s this awesome new bar on Hoxton Street that we think you’ll like. It’s superhero themed and looks very cool (we really like the 2D comic book-inspired bar space), but the big thing here is the molecular mixology. And it’s that molecular mixology – combined with some serious superheroic influence, of course – that these guys want to show you, by inviting you to mix your very own cocktail creation. It all looks like a lot of fun. But you know what’s even better? The chance to check it all out with a tower of beer (it’s a lot) at nearly half the standard price.

