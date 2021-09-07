This Day in MendoHistory: September 7, 1932- Mendocino Coast Schooner Declared a ‘Total Loss’ After Running into a Coos Bay Jetty
September 7, 1932 – The wooden steam schooner Fort Bragg was declared a total loss after becoming stranded on the south jetty at Coos Bay, Oregon. Fifteen of the 20-man crew were taken off immediately by the Coast Guard, who then returned to the wreck to remove Capt. John Samuelson and the rest of the crew. When the wreck occurred, the ship was enroute from San Francisco to Portland carrying a general cargo.mendofever.com
