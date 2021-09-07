Momentum Shifts: Leon O'Neal's pick-six lit the fuse for Aggies in opener

Texas A&M senior safety Leon O’Neal has been a spark plug for the Aggies since he arrived in Aggieland. His passionate play on the field has resulted in 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions in three seasons, but he has also been known to take an emotion-filled penalty as well. The Cypress native also has shown an outgoing personality on social media, broadcasting his opinions on almost anything. On Saturday, he begins his final season with the Aggies he hopes as a more mature leader.

