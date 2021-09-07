CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, September 9

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING CHANGES. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load the groceries into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to load the groceries. If there is insufficient room you will be directed to an area where you can park and you will be responsible for loading.

