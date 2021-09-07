What If...?: Mark Ruffalo Reveals First Clip From "Marvel Zombies" Episode

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRiffing on his long-standing reputation for spoiling Marvel movies, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo took to social media to share a clip from this week's episode of What If...?, which introduces the Marvel Zombies. What starts as a familiar enough scene centering on a confrontation between Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) and members of the Black Order quickly gets weird when Iron Man shows up to "help," but goes a little overboard when dealing with Thanos's minions. Based on a series of miniseries originated by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Marvel Zombies opens a window into a world in the Marvel multiverse where the heroes and villains of the MCU were turned into flesh-eating monsters...but with intelligence and super powers.

