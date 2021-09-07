CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida football: Dan Mullen evaluates potential two-quarterback system

 7 days ago
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Florida football coach Dan Mullen has a quarterback controversy on his hands following a Week One win over Florida Atlantic.

The Gators entered the season with Emory Jones behind center but a rough start for the redshirt junior was followed by a dominant stretch from redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. During his Monday press conference, Mullen addressed the situation and talked about the various ways to implement two quarterbacks.

“There’s a lot of ways you can go about it,” Mullen said. “You can do the coach Spurrier play where you rotate them by play – I guess that would be a real, true two quarterback system. [What] we did on Saturday, which is development of the two-quarterback system, which is – Anthony hasn’t play much in games so to get him out there, to get him experience kind of like we used to do with Emory to throw him in. Last year you had more of the other one, where Emory would have a couple of packages of plays that we’d put in for him for a game. There’s different ways you can do it.”

Comparing Jones and Richardson

Jones is the far more experienced option between the two quarterbacks. Mullen originally recruited him to Mississippi State before taking the Florida job in 2018. Jones emerged as a part of the offense last season when he would spell pocket passer Kyle Trask, providing a different look to the defense.

Jones did not have the debut start he was hoping for on Saturday, going 17-for-27 with 113 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 74 yards on 10 carries.

Richardson is a redshirt freshman who saw action in four games last season. He was featured on the Netflix series “QB1: Beyond The Lights” during high school.

Richardson started his season with much more fanfare, going 3-for-8 (after starting 3-for-3). He added 160 rushing yards on seven carries with an explosive touchdown run.

“[Richardson] made some great plays,” said Mullen. “I was here is 2006 and there was huge enthusiasm for Tim Tebow, and he played about six or seven plays per game. On those six or seven plays there’s a lot of enthusiasm. I’ve seen it before, and I understand it.”

Evaluating the performance

Dan Mullen also took time to break down the grades for each quarterback in Week One.

“I don’t have all the specifics,” Mullen said. “They were both ok. I kind of look at – when we have the meeting with them for me to go through some of the reads. How we do our grades, Anthony probably graded a little higher because he has explosive plays, so you get extra points for having the big, explosive plays. If I went pure, without giving the bonus points in, probably very similar.”

Mullen has continued to back Jones as the starting quarterback but did not commit to anything beyond this week’s South Florida game.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida offensive lineman involved in crash Monday morning, per Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen confirmed on Monday that a Florida offensive lineman was involved in a crash earlier in the day, but that he was OK. At his weekly press conference, Mullen was asked about a scooter incident involving a player, identified as Yousef Mugharbil. The circumstances around the incident were unclear, but no life-threatening injuries occurred, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said, per Isabella Douglas of The Alligator.
247Sports

Jones in good hands as a Mullen starting quarterback

With all due respect to Garrick McGee who hasn’t been in the lead role as the quarterback coach at Florida but for about eight months now, head coach Dan Mullen gets the nod as the quarterback whisperer on campus. Mullen has a history of coaching up the position regardless of who has had the QB Coach label and that bodes well for Emory Jones who will be the starter for the first time on Saturday when the Gators host FAU.
KESQ

Mullen goes for 100th victory as No. 13 Florida visits USF

Florida coach Dan Mullen goes for his 100th career victory when the Gators play at South Florida on Saturday. Only 173 men have reached the milestone in college football history. Of those, only 17 accomplished the feat in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. Mullen is 99-55 in 13 years as a head coach, the first nine at Mississippi State and the last four in Gainesville. The Bulls are 1-9 under second-year coach Jeff Scott.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen talks in-state games, offensive expectations in advance of opener

Unlike some of its SEC brethren, Florida won’t open its 2021 season with a high-profile nonconference game. Rather, the 13th-ranked Gators will kick off the 2021 campaign at home on Saturday night against Florida Atlantic, a game in which they are currently 23.5-point favorites. On Wednesday, during the weekly SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen expands on the things Anthony Richardson must do to play more

Whether he wants to admit it or not, and whether it’s warranted or not, Florida head coach Dan Mullen appears to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. And the reason for that is simple: Anthony Richardson, who at times so far this season has looked like a cross between college versions of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.
Orlando Sentinel

UF’s Dan Mullen seeks 100th career win when Gators face USF: ‘It is a special deal’

UF’s Dan Mullen thought his 100th win as a head coach would have come sooner. Mullen is quick to admit he’s had his chances. “Could have done it last year and I screwed that up, didn’t I?” Mullen quipped Monday while speaking to the Orlando Sentinel. “I was at 98 with three to go last year, and I was still at 98 starting this year.” Now that the century mark is one win away, the Gators’ coach ...
247Sports

Two-QB system remains on the table for Mullen, UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida coach Dan Mullen drew the ire of some fans on Saturday shortly after a 35-14 win over Florida Atlantic when he seemed shocked at a follow-up question from SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic about when he'd have to make a decision on a starting quarterback. Mullen...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen says Anthony Richardson will also have a non-QB role for Gators

As seen Saturday night, Anthony Richardson will have the opportunity to log snaps at more than just the quarterback position this fall. Florida coach Dan Mullen confirmed that Richardson will be used as a “Hail Mary receiver” for the Gators throughout the 2021 season. Richardson was in the end zone for Florida’s end-of-half heave from starting quarterback Emory Jones against Florida Atlantic.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen confirms Florida DB will miss 2021 season

The Florida secondary will be without a second-year defensive back this season. Gators coach Dan Mullen confirmed in his Monday press conference that redshirt freshman safety Kamar Wilcoxson is out for the season after having surgery. “Kamar Wilcoxson is going to miss the year,” Mullen told reporters. “He had knee...
Scarlet Nation

Ground game carries Dan Mullen's Gators to week one victory

In front of a (mostly) whited-out, 70,000 strong crowd at the Swamp Saturday night, Florida cruised to a comfortable if uninspiring 35-14 victory over FAU. Emory Jones and the Florida offense started the game in pristine form, engineering a 11-play, 75-yard march down the field in just three minutes off of the kickoff. Mullen dialed up a healthy mix of runs and passes, and Jones showed impressive accuracy with just two incompletions.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

