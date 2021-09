Every second counts when it comes to treating someone suffering a heart attack and one local fire department has been commended for their efforts. The Bath Fire Department earning the EMS Silver Plus Award from the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline program for cardiac treatment. The department applied for the honor by submitting detailed statistics of what they have implemented to improve their care of cardiac patients from the 9-1-1 call to treatment at the hospital.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO