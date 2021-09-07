CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agencies extend comment period on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

federalreserve.gov
 9 days ago

The federal bank regulatory agencies announced on Tuesday that they will extend until October 18, 2021, the comment period on proposed guidance designed to help banking organizations manage risks associated with third-party relationships, including relationships with financial technology-focused entities. The proposed guidance is intended to assist banking organizations in identifying and addressing the risks associated with third-party relationships and responds to industry feedback requesting alignment among the agencies with respect to third-party risk management guidance.

