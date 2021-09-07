CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Get back to work on Gears 5's brutal achievements with a 5XP week

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10th marks Gears 5's second anniversary, and to celebrate, The Coalition is holding a special 5XP event, which means it's time to get back to work and grind out some of those ridiculous achievements. The Gears 5 Anniversary XP Event is now live and runs until September 13th. In...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Destiny 2’ player achieves highest ever DPS with a brutal hammer throw

A content creator for Destiny 2 has achieved the highest recorded DPS (damage per second) in the game, using it to wipe out powerful raid bosses in mere seconds. Visible in a video by YouTuber Ehroar (Thanks, PC Gamer), a carefully selected combination of gear allows players to hit for almost 1.4million points of damage in just one hit. Describing it as “by far the highest DPS in the history of Destiny“, Ehroar shares that the combination focuses on using the Throwing Hammer to achieve massive numbers.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Waking Flame DLC adds two achievements

The Elder Scrolls Online's Waking Flame DLC is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and as is customary with each dungeon addition, two achievements have accompanied it. The Elder Scrolls Online delves into the Empire's clandestine prison, Dread Cellar, and puts the Knights of the Silver Rose...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game Pass First Impressions: Crown Trick

It's been a hot minute since I last played a Mystery Dungeon-style game, and I'd kinda forgotten how much I enjoy them. As much as I love the fairly similar Crypt of the Necrodancer, it's nice to be able to take your time with combat for a change rather than stressing about battling to the beat, and Crown Trick is a game with some really interesting features that help make a considered approach to its trickier encounters all the more rewarding. For the benefit of anyone who might not be familiar in the wonders of Mystery Dungeon, Crown Trick is a turn-based roguelike that plays out in gridded dungeons, with enemies and traps politely waiting to make their next move until after you do something each round. As you load up on new weapons, perks, and abilities, you start to work out new ways to control the battlefield, dancing around enemy attack zones as you kite enemies and fish for openings of your own. So far, so standard for this kind of game.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Song of Iron update fixes broken achievements

A new update for Song of Iron that fixes three broken achievements in the gritty Nordic action-adventure game is available to download now. Update 1.0.6.0 fixes the Undefeated, Always arrows, and Goblin King achievements. Previously, the Goblin King achievement was completely unobtainable, and Undefeated was glitched, unlocking for only a few players. The Always Arrows achievement's description is wrong and requires 50 kills with a bow instead of 25. Following the update, we've seen unlocks on a couple of these achievements and Song of Iron's first completion, which was managed by Agrophobic Acky.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears 5#Pvp#Operation 8 Drop#Coalition
trueachievements.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns shows off first gameplay stream

The first gameplay stream for Marvel's Midnight Suns showcases a fight between The Hunter and Wolverine, and Sabretooth. "It's time for the ferocious grudge match! The Hunter and Wolverine are teaming up against Sabretooth in our first ever gameplay stream of Marvel's Midnight Suns." The stream is all alpha gameplay footage captured on PC, and starts off with The Hunter travelling through a portal from their home base, before diving into combat with Doctor Strange and Blade to show off the game's card-based combat. Wolverine and Sabretooth show up around eight minutes into the stream, which wraps up with The Hunter back home, exploring their rooms and the grounds at their base. The devs add that they have a number of outfits for The Hunter, and that you can update and decorate their room.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake Remastered Xbox achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Alan Wake Remastered achievement list. There are 67 achievements worth a total of 1,500 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Follow the Light Take a night course of light education 10. Nordic Walking Take a walk through the logging area, meet one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human delayed to February 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has now been pushed back to February 4th, 2022, as confirmed by the latest developer update. The team will still share some "exciting news" about the game later in September. The last we heard was that Dying Light 2: Stay Human was planned to launch...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Vote now for October 2021's TA Playlist game

While you continue to take down Nazi’s in our current TA Playlist game for September, Wolfenstein: The New Order, it’s now time to decide on the game for October. Traditionally, October is the month of horror, culminating in All Hallows' Eve. As we usually field a list of four horror or thriller games, we thought we’d mix it up a little this year and go for the least scary games we could think of.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

GTA 5 Xbox Series X|S version delayed to March 2022

Grand Theft Auto V won't be getting its Xbox Series X|S release this year after all — a new trailer that dropped at this evening's PlayStation Showcase confirmed that the enhanced version will now arrive in March 2022. While the new trailer only specified the PS5 version slipping by four...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview arrives on September 24th

343 Industries has confirmed the date of the next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview as September 24th, and advises players to make sure they've fully completed their Halo Insider profiles. "All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of September 13th are eligible to participate," 343 Industries adds. "Get your profile fully...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

WarioWare: Get it Together! and Tales of Arise Debut on Top of Weekly UK Retail Charts

The charts for boxed video game sales in the UK for the previous week are in (via GamesIndustry), and it was a pretty eventful week, with a total of four new releases charting in the top 10, including in the top 2 positions. Taking the top spot is WarioWare: Get it Together!, which, in spite of being one of Nintendo’s lower-selling launches (with physical launch sales lower than Miitopia), comes out on top.
RETAIL
trueachievements.com

The Medium, Darq, and Observer: System Redux release as horror bundle

Bloober Team and Feardemic have teamed up to launch the Ultimate Horror Bundle on Xbox, featuring the Xbox Series X|S versions of Observer: System Redux, The Medium, and Darq: Complete Edition. We are now creeping closer to the spooky season, and in anticipation of the ghoulishly good holiday, Bloober Team...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Struggling review

Chasing Rats Games' Struggling is a physics-based action-platforming game that offers single-player and co-op modes, which will, without a doubt, make you scream in frustration, cry in the corner of the room, and potentially lose friends and relationships. But on top of all of that is the chance to test your wit, experience great victories, and play in a world so wacky that it’s easy to lose yourself within it for hours at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Hell Let Loose launches next month for Xbox Series X|S, preorders now live

Players on Xbox Series X|S will be able to experience the battlefields of Hell Let Loose when the game launches on October 5th, with preorders now live. Black Matter has announced that Hell Let Loose will have its console launch early next month, deploying players into the war-torn battlefields of World War II. The game features authentic front-line combat across ten maps and two game modes, delving into the chaos of the Western Front. Hell Let Loose will feature full cross-platform support with Windows PC and PS5 when it launches, and those that preorder the game will also receive The Silver Vanguard cosmetic DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard's early access and open beta details announced

The Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta will run between September 18th and September 20th, with early access players being able to join from September 16th. We are now only a couple of months away from Call of Duty: Vanguard launching on November 5th, and Activision has detailed its plans for the open beta which will run later this month ahead of the game’s release. Players that have preordered the game will be able to take part in the early access period starting on September 16th and ending on September 18th, while everyone else will be able to join in on the action during the open beta between September 18th and September 20th. Microsoft has noted that an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be necessary to play during the early access period, but not during the open beta — for most regions at least.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy