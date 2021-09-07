Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' tour coming to Danville

DANVILLE — The David S. Palmer Arena is excited to announce the arena as one of the few select dates that will be added to Kevin Costner & Modern West’s: 2021 Tales From Yellowstone Tour.

The tour will feature songs from the album: Tales From Yellowstone. The album was released in 2020 by Costner and his band, who have been actively playing together since 2007. If the title didn't already give it away, it's inspired by his character on Yellowstone, John Dutton.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 10, and will be available through Etix at www.palmerarena.com. Prices range from $59 to $99, depending on seating.

The concert will feature music and stories from one of television's biggest shows.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Kevin Costner & Modern West is an Americana and rock band founded by actor Kevin Costner in 2007. Their first album, Untold Truths, was released in 2008 and reached No. 61 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 35 on the Top Heatseekers chart.

Singles released from that album include “Superman 14,” “Long Hot Night” and “Backyard.” The band’s second album, “Turn It On,” was followed by a tour through Europe. The band’s 2012 album, Famous For Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys, peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Country Album chart.

Coinciding with Costner’s star turn as John Dutton in the TV Series "Yellowstone," the band released Tales from Yellowstone, a collection of songs written from the perspective of that character. Songs from that album were featured on Season 3 of the show.

The David S. Palmer Arena is located at 100 W. Main St., Danville, Ill.

The Davis S. Palmer Arena – The Civic Center project was conceived as a way to bring needed revenues into the city of Danville and re-energize the downtown area. In September of 1975, the governor of Illinois, Daniel Walker, approved Danville’s bid to create a Civic Center Authority. That meant a substantial, partially matched, grant from the state and the beginning of the Civic Center.

After nearly three busy years, ground-breaking finally occurred on Aug. 17, 1978, at 2:30 pm. Turning the shovels were Carol Smith, chair of the Danville Civic Center Authority, Danville Mayor David S. Palmer, Bill Widman, chair of the Danville Recreation Board, and Robert Radmacher, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Business and Economic Development.

The next two years were filled with debate and changes to the Civic Center to bring it in under budget and define its purpose. Mayor David S. Palmer was instrumental in keeping the plan on track. In a March 10, 1985 article in the Commercial-News, it was said of David S. Palmer, “He was proudest of the Civic Center. Accused of ‘pushing it through’ by those who saw no need for it, he once jokingly referred to it as the ‘Palmer House’.”

Finally, on Sept. 20, 1980, the Civic Center was opened to the public. Over the last 20 years, the Civic Center has seen a lot pass through its doors, your doors, the doorway to entertainment in Danville. Come and be a part of history.