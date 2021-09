A new study suggests that Bitcoin has already used more power so far this year than it did in all of 2020. By the end of the year, the Bitcoin network will have consumed 91 TW/h (terawatt-hours or one trillion watts per hour) and it has already consumed more than the estimated 67 TW/h for all of 2020 according to a Sept. 13 Bloomberg report.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO