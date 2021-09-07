CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star collision triggers supernova explosion

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have pieced together the fascinating history of a centuries-long death dance between two massive stars, 500 million light-years away. That’s according to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, New Mexico, which announced the new work on September 2, 2021. The evidence suggests that a black hole or neutron star spiraled into the core of its companion star. In doing so, it caused the companion to explode as a supernova. Astronomer Dillon Dong of Caltech, lead author on a new paper reporting the discovery, commented:

