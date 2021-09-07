CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Crepuscular rays: Photos from our readers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrepuscular means like twilight or dim. This phenomenon occurs around sunrise or sunset, when the sky is somewhat dark. Crepuscular rays may appear to fan across the sky, but the rays are really parallel to each other. The sunbeams appear to diverge, much as a road that looks narrow in the distance appears wide beneath your feet. Airborne dust, droplets of water and the air molecules themselves are what make the sunrays visible. Next time you see them, remember to turn around. You might be in luck and see fainter and less noticeable anticrepuscular rays.

