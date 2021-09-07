I-5 Shut Down by a Man Threatening Suicide by Cop | Chula Vista

09.06.2021 | 5:45 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CHP received several calls from people stating that there was a male walking in the #1 lane of the northbound I-5. As cars slowed down for him, he was hitting them with an Ipad that he was carrying. The officers shut down the northbound lanes and approached the male. He suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened the officers with “Suicide by Cop”, telling them he wanted to die. The CHP requested help from the National City Police Dept., and upon their arrival, the man surrendered when the officers pointed their bean bag shotguns at him. The #3 & #4 lanes were reopened. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/