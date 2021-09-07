Air Canada unveils its expanded Travel Ready hub
Air Canada today unveiled its expanded Travel Ready hub, an interactive online tool to help customers plan and prepare for upcoming trips. Customers can use it to easily and conveniently obtain such information as necessary travel documentation, COVID-19 test requirements and country travel restrictions for any global destination. Air Canada’s Travel Ready hub is available at aircanada.com/travelready and on the mobile version of the Air Canada website.worldairlinenews.com
