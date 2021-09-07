CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs finds his home on the Hill

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Robert ‘Bud’ Fischer hasn’t been in Bowling Green long, but he said he is already feeling right at home on the Hill. “In the time I’ve spent here, what I have noticed is it’s been an incredibly welcoming atmosphere. This institution has been willing to embrace and help me in those first few weeks which made the transition incredibly easy. The people in Academic Affairs are especially welcoming. They’ve done everything they could to help me in the transition,” said Fischer.

