CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

9/11 20th Anniversary Photo Exhibit to feature WKU student & faculty work

wku.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was September 11, 2001. Within a few hours after the World Trade Center towers fell and took a piece of America’s heart with them, Western Kentucky University photojournalism students packed their cars with photography gear and headed north in search of answers. These students were not sure what they would find in New York, they just knew they had to be there. By the week’s end, two faculty had joined them.

www.wku.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Entertainment
Bowling Green, KY
Education
State
New York State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#9 11#Bowling#Mixed Emotions#The World Trade Center#Stifel#The Wku School Of Media
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy