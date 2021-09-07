CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Assembly special session begins

By Adam May
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 special session of the Kentucky General Assembly gaveled into session Tuesday morning. Lawmakers are extending a state of emergency measure that’s been in place since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. The agreement reached Tuesday is the first measure passed during the special session called to address COVID-19. House Joint Resolution One extends the state of emergency until January 15th. Governor Andy Beshear signed off of the measure yesterday.

