The Canadian education system is recognized one of the best in the world. Canadian diploma is respected among most famous companies all over the world. Foreign students can enter any public school in Canada for free and take all advantages of the educational process on the same level as local students. Toronto is one of the best city for education in Canada, it ranks 13th in the list of the best cities to study in for international students. Thanks to multicultural area and high quality education international students can deep in educational process and Canadian culture. The main difference between public, private and international schools is boarding. Private and international schools usually offer campus accommodation, where international students can make the most of school life, from extracurricular clubs and circles of interest to sports activities.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO