CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Flash Sale: Get two months of HawkeyeInsider VIP access for $1

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's College Gameday in town for Iowa-Iowa State, a potential top-12 showdown and the most highly-anticipated game in the Cy-Hawk ever? Yeah, the state of Iowa is buzzing with excitement entering this week! That's why-- HawkeyeInsider wants to offer you its BEST DEAL of the college football season. Right now,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

HawkeyeInsider's Iowa football 2021 season predictions

Iowa football will kick off the 2021 regular season on Saturday against No. 17 Indiana. The Hoosiers are expected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten East this fall. The Hawkeyes have beaten the Hoosiers the last three meetings, but Indiana is a better team than it was then, and Saturday's contest should be intriguing.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the Cy-Hawk game with HawkeyeInsider's Sean Bock

Sean Bock of HawkeyeInsider joins the podcast to break down the upcoming Cy-Hawk game. Topics covered include Brock Purdy's development, what Iowa showed against Indiana, what to make of Iowa State's win over Northern Iowa and more. You can listen to the CycloneScoop Podcast by clicking the link below. The...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

WASHINGTON WEEKEND: Get VIP access to The Michigan Insider for 60% OFF!

This weekend, Michigan will host the biggest recruiting group of the Jim Harbaugh era as the Wolverines host Washington at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. To celebrate the occasion, Michigan fans can now get exclusive access to The Michigan Insider at a special new price! For a limited time only, we are offering an Annual VIP Subscription to The Michigan Insider at 60% off the cost of the full membership for your first year!
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Hawkeye, IA
offtackleempire.com

Cupcake Week Hath Passed: POTW, Week 2

Week 2 is a surprisingly difficult week to pick for POTW. Traditionally (don’t research this plz), it is a week full of really mediocre and/or terrible opponents for Big Ten teams with only a couple good games sprinkled in. It’s hard to know what to do with the stats that get piled up in those games: whether to weight them less or treat them equally, whether to require “more” against an FCS opponent for recognition, or whether to count them at all! Given that this is my column, I had to make a decision: stats against FCS teams would not be eligible for POTW considerations. Sorry Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, and Iowa, your players aren’t eligible for awards this week. Okay okay, technically, because they’re actually FBS, we’ll count stats accumulated against the decaying husk of UConn football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Espn#College Gameday#Hawkeyeinsider#Hawkeyes#Vip#Swarmcast#The Ncaa Transfer Portal
247Sports

Daily Digest: Top 2023 target, 2022 commit visiting Illini

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on a big Illini basketball recruiting weekend, a big potential change to NCAA football roster management, Ryan Walters' thoughts on the Illini's recent dreadful defense and the latest in the USC coaching search.
NFL
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Early betting lines: LSU vs. Central Michigan

While LSU is 1-1 in record, it probably comes to no one’s surprise that the Tigers are 0-2 against the spread (ATS) this season. After being favored by 2.5 against UCLA (lost by 11) and favored by 38.5 against McNeese State (won by 27), even Vegas couldn’t predict the team’s shortcomings through two weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for Pac-12 opener against Arizona

The fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks will remain in the national spotlight when they open Pac-12 play in just under two weeks. Despite facing predicted bottom-feeder Arizona (currently 0-2), the Ducks will play a nationally televised night game at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 25. That game is set for 7:30 PM, the league announced on Monday morning, and it will be carried on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Dissecting College Football's biggest Week 2 overreactions

Waiting all summer for football can lead to some immediate overreactions after some small sample sizes. Like when everyone thought Clemson might not be very good after losing to a really good No. 5 Georgia squad 10-3. Or, after Week 1, the vibes around USC were really good. They had beaten a very solid San Jose State program and the Trojans' defense had been flying around. One week later, everything changed. Stanford handed USC an embarrassing smackdown on its home field and coach Clay Helton got the ax right afterward.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said ahead of ISU's trip to face UNLV

Iowa State football is set to make its first road trip of the season this weekend as it makes the trip out to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. The Cyclones will have the chance to play in Allegiant Stadium, where the Oakland Raiders play their home games. Iowa State will be looking to bounce back from a loss to in-state rivals Iowa on Saturday. Ahead of the game against UNLV, head coach Matt Campbell met with the media to discuss the latest with his program. Here's everything Campbell said during the media availability...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

VIP Intel: 5-star visitor in Aggieland this coming weekend

Texas A&M is hosting No. 1 Alabama next month in a game that fans of not just the Aggies, but all of college football, have had circled for quite some time now. In addition to fans being excited for that one, recruits are as well. Texas A&M will have an absolutely loaded visitor list at Kyle Field that day. The weekend before, against Mississippi State, should have an impressive list, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXAN

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are leaving Fayetteville with their first loss of the season and some serious questions. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were overwhelmed in front of a sellout Arkansas crowd Saturday night, losing 40-21 win. The Texas offense was harassed and the offensive line struggled to protect Hudson Card or open running room for Bijan Robinson.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy