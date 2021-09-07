Benny Stutesman

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benny Allen Stutesman, 63, Oblong, died at 4:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County. He was born May 21, 1958 in Terre Haute, the son of Robert Lee Stutesman and Viola Mae Zurfluh Stutesman. On March 6, 1989 he married Cathy Jo...

BRIDGEPORT — The Lawrence County 4-H Program has announced that Abigail Hasewinkle was recently awarded the Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship. The Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college freshman who is planning to continue their education at a community college or university. The recipient must be a member of the Lawrence County 4-H Program for the past two years and have exhibited at the 4-H show for the past two years. The scholarship is given by the Jarrod Stout family in remembrance of Jarrod.
Patricia H. Burtch age 92 of Newton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Memorial gifts honoring Patricia may be made to either the Jasper County Cancer Support Group or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
'Tom' Thomas Ivan Kraemer, 87, of Hutsonville, IL, died September 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home following a period of declining health. He was born August 27, 1934, in Hutsonville, the son of Ralph & Mary E. (Kennedy) Kraemer. Tom was a lifelong resident of Hutsonville. His first job was as a shoeshine boy for barber Dean Clough, who was also his Boy Scout leader. He also cleaned the Farmers and Merchants Bank in his youth, and after class, spent much of his high school years working at the Musgrave Hardware and Plumbing Store. Following his graduation from Hutsonville High School in 1952, Tom joined the Navy, specializing in electronics on the LST-1171 and the USS Essex-CVA-9 that sailed around Cape Horn.
