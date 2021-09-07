CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Linda Stevenson

roblawnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Stevenson, 83, Robinson, passed away into the loving arms of her Savior on Sept. 3, 2021, at Cotillion Ridge in Robinson. She was born Sept. 4, 1937, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Emmons) Shields, both of whom preceded. her in death. She was also preceded in death by...

roblawnews.com

kniakrls.com

Linda Miller

Services for Linda Miller age 66, will be Thursday, September 2nd, at 10:00am at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Burial will be at the Liberty Center Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Linda’s family to be designated at a later date.
LIBERTY CENTER, IA
Grand Island Independent

Linda Adler

Linda Adler began her career with Fonner Park 22 years ago as an administrative assistant in the general office. After surviving her first live race meet, Linda was named as Fonner’s “Special Groups Coordinator,” welcoming groups of people from all over Nebraska and surrounding states who wanted to experience Fonner Park in person.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
journaltrib.com

Linda Shaw

Linda Jorden Shaw, 68, Crosby, lost her long battle with pain May 22, 2021, and she went to her Lord. Services will be held at a later date in Washington. Linda was born in La Porte, Indiana, June 16, 1952. At an early age her family moved to Washington State.
CROSBY, ND
My Daily Record.com

Linda S. Lassiter, 80

CASTILIA, N.C. — Linda Sue Lassiter, 80, of 7489 Edwards Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Johnston County. Services provided by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
roblawnews.com

Patricia Burtch

Patricia H. Burtch age 92 of Newton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Memorial gifts honoring Patricia may be made to either the Jasper County Cancer Support Group or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
NEWTON, IL
roblawnews.com

Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship awarded to Abigail Hasewinkle

BRIDGEPORT — The Lawrence County 4-H Program has announced that Abigail Hasewinkle was recently awarded the Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship. The Jarrod Stout Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college freshman who is planning to continue their education at a community college or university. The recipient must be a member of the Lawrence County 4-H Program for the past two years and have exhibited at the 4-H show for the past two years. The scholarship is given by the Jarrod Stout family in remembrance of Jarrod.
roblawnews.com

Thomas Ivan Kraemer

'Tom' Thomas Ivan Kraemer, 87, of Hutsonville, IL, died September 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home following a period of declining health. He was born August 27, 1934, in Hutsonville, the son of Ralph & Mary E. (Kennedy) Kraemer. Tom was a lifelong resident of Hutsonville. His first job was as a shoeshine boy for barber Dean Clough, who was also his Boy Scout leader. He also cleaned the Farmers and Merchants Bank in his youth, and after class, spent much of his high school years working at the Musgrave Hardware and Plumbing Store. Following his graduation from Hutsonville High School in 1952, Tom joined the Navy, specializing in electronics on the LST-1171 and the USS Essex-CVA-9 that sailed around Cape Horn.
HUTSONVILLE, IL

