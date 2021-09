Permanent artificial skin is generally used in case of burn victims with superficial, deep, or partial wounds and chronic & acute wounds. Permanent artificial skin is a skin substitute employed for wound closure in order to replace the layer of the skin, especially at the burn site, permanently. Major advantages of artificial skin substitutes are increased wound healing, flexibility, and prevention of infection at the site of wound. The different types of permanent artificial skin available in the market are epicel, alloderm, and integra. Epicel is also known as cultured epithelial autograft. It is made from the patient’s own skin and cultured for two to three weeks before it is used as a graft. Alloderm is employed to replace damaged soft tissue in case of deep wounds. It cannot be used for large surface areas. Integra is a permanent synthetic artificial skin substitute, which promotes growth of the cells and helps in formation of the red blood cells.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO