Faith Matters: Running the Way

I’ve run away a lot. When I was real young my parents told me “no” all the time. So one day, I ran away and moved into the bushes next to the garage. In high school my brother and I got in a fight at youth group. Embarrassed, and confident that my pastor and parents were going to kill me, I ran away. I ended up walking the streets of Jamestown, NY all night. As my high school career came to a close, my girlfriend and I had plans to attend college together. We broke up. I ran away. I felt a call to be a pastor when I was in the fourth grade. I ran away. I felt it again in high school. I ran away. It hit me ferociously in college. I still ran away.