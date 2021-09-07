Martz Observatory: Planet Earth as Seen by Aliens? Earth as Viewed from Distant Stars
The next presentation in Martz-Kohl Observatory’s popular special Guest Speaker series, will be by Dr. Darren Williams, Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics and Planetary Science at Penn State Behrend in Erie Pennsylvania., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Williams is an engaging speaker with a knack for bringing the latest scientific discoveries down-to-earth in language enlightening and entertaining for general audiences.jamestowngazette.com
