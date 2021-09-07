Martz Observatory: Planet Earth as Seen by Aliens? Earth as Viewed from Distant Stars

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).

2021-01-25